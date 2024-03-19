WROCC Newsletter Volume 41:11 reviewed

The February release of WROCC magazine was sent out last week to all members. This is a monthly 'mini' magazine (and definitely a great perk of being a member of WROCC).



This edition is a 12 page edition with lots of news, opinion, reviews and all the club contacts and upcoming dates. In this edition, Chris Hall has a comparison of bundled software provided by different vendors, a mini review of Mark (version 2.01 was released in January), Chris Hughes charts his 'battle' to get full fibre installed, and Peter Richmond looks back at progaming the Electron.

The Wakefield Show is now fast approaching, so there are some announcements and news in the magazine. There is also a plea for help (it relies on volunteers) and a form to fill in.

