



Acorn World at Cambridge computer museum, 8-9th Sept 2018 Posted by Bryan Hogan on 02:55, 1/9/2018 | Acorn, Shows, Press releases





Sat 8th & Sun 9th September, 10am-5pm

@ The Centre for Computing History, Cambridge

http://www.computinghistory.org.uk/det/43277/Acorn-World-Exhibition-8th-9th-September-2018/



The Acorn & BBC User Group in association with the Centre for Computing History, Cambridges premier computer museum, are pleased to announce Acorn World 2018.



This exhibition will feature machines and software from across Acorns history and beyond, showing how they started, the innovative systems produced along the way, and the legacy of successful technology they left behind.



There will be a range of Acorn-era computers on display  and in many cases running for visitors to try out for themselves  covering everything from the System 1, through to the iconic RiscPC  which many recognise as the the pinnacle of Acorns computer designs  and beyond, including the never-released Phoebe, and a number of rare prototypes. The vintage displays will also include classic magazines, sure to set those nostalgic flames burning, and software which enthralled, entertained, and educated many users  and even inspired some to go into programming themselves.

Some of those classic computers have been given a new lease of life by enthusiastic users, with modern add-ons and other clever innovations  and there will be a number of these on display as well.



The exhibition doesnt just stop at machines that came directly from the Acorn stable, though  there will also be post-Acorn systems, including the ultra-cheap Raspberry Pi and at the other end of the scale, the slightly pricier Titanium  both of which are themselves children of Cambridge.



Tickets are only £8 for adults, £7 for over 60s, and £6 for children. This includes access to all the museums exhibits featuring mainframe, mini, home computers and games consoles from the past 50 years, plus the Guinness World Record holding MegaProcessor. This is a fund raising event for the museum to help continue their important work preserving and archiving computing history.



The Centre for Computing History, Rene Court, Coldhams Rd, Cambridge, CB1 3EW

http://www.computinghistory.org.uk/



Andrew McCarthy Message #124331, posted by mac9 at 09:24, 4/9/2018 Member

The title brings back fond memories of the Wembley shows...


