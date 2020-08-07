  How fast is RPC-Emu?

In 2016, we published 2 articles (Native versus emulation parts 1 and 2 using the benchmarks from Chris Hall comparison of RISC OS machines. He has lots of scores for other systems there.
Any benchmark comparison is going to be arbitrary and not necessarily going to reflect individual usage of a system. But it is a useful starting point if we accept its limits.
In 2016, I used a 2016 MacBook Pro running VirtualRPC. As I am now running a 2019 MacBook Pro and RPC-Emu under Linux (using Parallels), I thought it would be worth revisiting. I am running in 1920 x 1200 pixels as ARM6 in full screen mode.
Here are my initial scores from the first test. What are your thoughts? Have you run any tests?
RISCOSmark 2.04 (30-Dec-2015) by Richard Spencer 2003
Comparison with RiscPC SA 202MHz running RISC OS 4.02 800x600,256
(HD benchmarks are in kilobytes/sec)
MOS Utilities 5.24 (16 Apr 2018)
FileSwitch 2.86 (03 Sep 2017)
C Library 5.95 (14 Apr 2018)
FileCore 3.75 (06 Jul 2017)
Shared Sound 1.20 (18 Jun 2016)
LanManFS 2.61 (03 Jan 2018)
ShareFS 3.59 (11 Sep 2016) Access+
SharedUnixLibrary 1.14 (05 Sep 2015) (C) UnixLib Developers, 2001-2015
HAL-based system (PCF8583 real-time clock) tested at Mon,08 Jun 2020.15:14:25
Filing system: HostFS:HostFS.$.mac.Downloads.ROMark4
Graphics Resoloution: 1920x1200, 32K colours
Test Benchmark
Processor - Looped instructions (cache) 1739291 977%
Memory - Multiple register transfer 30302 18704%
Rectangle Copy - Graphics acceleration test 3931 1624%
Icon Plotting - 16 colour sprite with mask 7652 382%
Draw Path - Stroke narrow line 4652 298%
Draw Fill - Plot filled shape 5756 394%
HD Read - Block load 8MB file 2692815 90302%
HD Write - Block save 8MB file 2060166 67746%
FS Read - Byte stream file in 139 67%
FS Write - Byte stream file out 132 68%