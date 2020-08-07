How fast is RPC-Emu?

Peter Howkins Message #124919, posted by flibble at 07:03, 8/8/2020





Posts: 876 Faster than an irate sloth, slower than a barreling satellite.

George Greenfield Message #124920, posted by Bucksboy at 17:33, 8/8/2020, in reply to message #124919

Member

Posts: 73 Thats pretty impressive, both in terms of Chris Halls VRPC benchmarks and those of (for instance) the ARMX-6 - same basic (processor) speed with much faster memory and disc access. I use RPCEmu regularly and find it very stable; the main downside compared with native hardware is the restricted RAM.





[Edited by Bucksboy at 17:43, 8/8/2020]

Bryan Hogan Message #124921, posted by helpful at 18:46, 9/8/2020, in reply to message #124919

Member

Posts: 208 Faster than an irate sloth, slower than a barreling satellite. Faster than an Iyonix launched from a trebuchet?

Mark Stephens Message #124922, posted by markee174 at 07:30, 10/8/2020, in reply to message #124920

Member

Posts: 78 I find the main downside the last of sharefs

Mark Stephens Message #124923, posted by markee174 at 07:30, 10/8/2020, in reply to message #124920

Member

Posts: 78 I find the main downside the last of sharefs

Chris Evans Message #124924, posted by CJE at 11:24, 10/8/2020, in reply to message #124923