  PinBoard updated to alpha8b

The software comes in a zip, with copious notes and is easily installed by updating your !Boot dir with the included version. It contains a new PinBoard module in PreDesk and a new !PinSetup application for Configure. Carousel needs a Command to activate it - I could not see a menu option.







Once activated, you will see the new pin icons on the screen, a much enhanced menu and a much better desktop. There is also a message displayed at the bottom left.







If you want to go back to the orginal desktop, an Uninstall utility is included.



The latest release bring more stability and polish to the application. Nice to see the developers trying to make sure it plays nicely with other applications like MoreDesk.







I have the latest version running on my Titanium and it seems very stable. No issues to report, beyond slight frustration when I go back to one of my other RISC OS machines which does not have it installed!



PinBoard is still being developed and not yet actively available. My understanding is that if you would like to help test, Andrew Rawnsley is very happy to let you have a copy.



Richard Walker

Posts: 50 Doesn't the new Pinboard background blend?



Doesn't the new Pinboard background blend?

I would have thought the '!Messenger', '!Avalanche' and 'SetupCloud' text wouldn't have those white boxes - the white would, effectively, be transparent.

VinceH

Posts: 1600 Doesn't the new Pinboard background blend? RISC OS 5's config doesn't include an option to set the -RemoveIconBoxes switch on the WimpVisualFlags line. That switch removes the fugly colour and blends the text with the background.



If the theme in use doesn't include it, it can be added by looking in !Boot.Choices.Boot.PreDesk - the ThemeSetUp file and adding the switch to the relevant line.



However, IIRC, whenever that line is updated (e.g. if you tweak the theme from the configure window), if the theme didn't include the line as part of its set up, the switch will go walkies again.



Worse, having written all of that, I had an IIRC in brackets after specifying the file, but I decided to check. Switched on the ARMX6, and noticed that I have the fugly boxes - checked the file, and the switch *is* there.



Andrew Rawnsley

Posts: 551 OK, two answers.



1) RemoveIconBoxes doesn't apply to Pinboard - you need NoIconBoxesInTransWindows.



2) Pinboard 2.0 allows this to be chosen via its Configuration tool, alongside other blend types.



However, whether it is preferable depends on the backdrop in question. Since RISC OS (without pinboard 2.0) doesn't have any blend options, if you have a backdrop with dark and light areas it can be hard to find a colour which stands out if no "boxes" are present.



Imagine a backdrop which is half black, and half white. Black would be invisible on the black side, and white would be invisible on the white side. That is why users may choose to use icon boxes - it provides contrast.



VinceH

OK, two answers.

1) RemoveIconBoxes doesn't apply to Pinboard - you need NoIconBoxesInTransWindows.

Posts: 1600 OK, two answers.



1) RemoveIconBoxes doesn't apply to Pinboard - you need NoIconBoxesInTransWindows. And this is why I should double check things instead of largely relying on memory.



As I said, adding the switch once worked for me and was no longer working - but clearly the reason the switch I mentioned was there but not doing what I expected is that I was remembering the wrong switch entirely.



I did get rid of the fugly boxes, they're there now. The right switch had gone walkies at some point when I made a change.



I shall now hit my head repeatedly against my desk while saying "Doh!" between each strike.



2) Pinboard 2.0 allows this to be chosen via its Configuration tool, alongside other blend types. I'm not using it (my RISC OS boxes aren't switched on frequently enough to make testing anything worthwhile) but it's nice to know it's now easily configurable.



Edit: And I have now added the right switch back in, obvs.



Richard Walker

Posts: 50 Wow, I didn't realise I was stepping into a minefield there!





In Pinboard 2, there's a Windows-style blend option although it isn't perfect. It essentially outlines the text with additional contrasting samples and then blends, so that the text should be clearly visible in almost all situations. This sounds entirely reasonable, thanks for the info. [ Log in to reply ]

