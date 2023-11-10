log in | register | forums
CachesFS and Iris update from WROCC November meeting

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:41, 10/11/2023 | ,
 
2 very exciting updates from Andrew Rawnsley's related to CascheFS and Iris, so they deserved their own follow-up article and some more investigation....

As part of his talk Andrew provided 24 hour links to download some links to both CacheFS and Iris (a reward for attending his talk).
 
CacheFS
CahceFS is a filing system which currently provides speed improvements reading files from file systems. The slower the system the better the results. Andrew's demo on opening the PDF guide was certainly impressive!
 
The system is really transparent and easy to use - just open a FS link in CacheFS. Something like *Filer_OpenDir CacheFS#<Boot$Dir>.^
 
Andrew said it should work on most FS systems but is also intelligent about not caching where system is already likely to be cached or no gain (like RamFS). Currently there is no caching on any writes but CacheFS does make sure it synchronises data it has cached on any write.
 
The actual download I snagged on the night gives some more details. It includes a single module and a very well-written ReadMe file with lots of info. CacheFS is currently version 0.05 and beta release (so make sure you have backups of all data and use it for testing and non-critical data but expect things might go wrong).
 
As well as being easy to use, it also has a nice list command (*CacheFS_List) which shows cached files and even has a -csv option to generate pretty ouput.
 
CacheFS is not on general release yet, but I am sure RISCOS Developments would be happy to talk to anyone interested in trying it or helping to improve it.
 
When I first heard about CacheFS, I had a bit of a 'so what' response to it. Having tried it, I am really excited!
 
Iris
An obvious use for CacheFS is the Browser and Andrew also had a version of Iris running CacheFS. This makes a big difference on pages with lots of content to load!
 
The version of Iris itself is still the April edition. Lots of work going on behind the scenes to update it to a later version of WebKit and to fix those last issues before a general release can happen. As a software developer myself, I know the final part of moving from Beta to release quality is always the hardest bit!
 
Final thoughts
So some really exciting exciting news from RISC OS Developments on software developments (the R-Comp stuff Andrew showed was also pretty cool as well but that is another article).
 
And a reminder you really should be showing up to the WROCC talks if you do not want to miss out...

 
  nunfetishist (11:45 10/11/2023)
 
Rob Kendrick Message #125519, posted by nunfetishist at 11:45, 10/11/2023
nunfetishist
Today's phish is trout a la creme.

Posts: 521 		Is this WSS CacheFS that shipped in NCOS?
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

